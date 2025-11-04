A warm start to the first week of November

Our first week of November will be gorgeous, with highs in the 60s and plenty of sunshine. This evening will be clear, with temperatures falling into the upper 40s. Tonight will also be our chance to see the Beaver Moon, which will be our closest supermoon since 2019. Wednesday will be much warmer, as southern winds bring our temperatures into the upper 60s. Rain chances will start to increase as we roll into the tail end of the work week, with Friday our best chance for widespread showers. The weekend will be much cooler, with temperatures in the 50s and scattered showers, before we enter our coldest stretch of the season next week. Temperatures will fall to the 40s, with a chance of overnight lows in the lower 30s to upper 20s.