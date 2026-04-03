A Warm, Windy and Unsettled Start to the Spring Meet

We're starting off the first weekend in April and the opening of the spring meet at Keeneland unseasonably warm and windy with near record highs in the low to mid 80s. Watch for a few afternoon showers and t-showers. Saturday will end up around 80° again, but widespread showers and storms are likely in the evening and overnight as a cold front sweeps through. A few strong to severe storms will be possible with bursts of heavy rain. Behind the front, showers wrap up Easter Sunday morning with a partly sunny and much cooler afternoon, highs will fall to the upper 50s, low 60s by the end of the weekend.