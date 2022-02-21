A Warmer and Windy Presidents' Day

Multiple rounds of active weather will impact the Commonwealth this week with heavy rain at the top of the threat list. Enjoy a dry, mild and windy Presidents' Day as highs soar well into the 60s thanks to a strong south wind. Moisture ramps up overnight with showers and a few t-showers likely after midnight. We'll see a lull in the precipitation Tuesday morning but it will be brief. Showers, strong thundershowers and heavy rain will roll through later in the day and continue overnight. A few storms could produce damaging wind gusts but the potential for flash flooding has prompted a flood watch in effect Monday night through Tuesday night. Expect 1" to 3" of rain through midweek. Another round is on the way later in the week, we'll trend colder so in addition to showers, storms and heavy rain a wintry mix will be possible at times.