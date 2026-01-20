A warmer but wet Wednesday

Our active winter weather pattern will continue, with showers possible across the Commonwealth on Wednesday. Highs will be seasonal with showers and a chance for a few snowflakes possible in the afternoon. Some of our northern cities may see a wintry mix before temperatures warm up to the lower 40s. This has prompted a winter weather advisory for some of the Bluegrass. Some of us may see freezing drizzle or rain during the morning commute. Thursday will be colder, and so will Friday, with highs falling to the 20s by the start of the weekend. The big talk of the town is this weekend, with a chance of a wintry system. As of now, we can see some snow, but it is too far out to talk totals. However, do plan ahead for extra time to commute to any events this weekend, especially if you are heading to the deep south, where they could see an ice storm mixed with snow. A lot can still change with this system, so make sure to check in with us as the week continues.