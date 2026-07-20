A Weather Aware Tuesday

Tuesday is a day to Stay Weather Aware. An unusual set up for mid July is coming together as the tropical mugginess will be replaced by mid September air that's cooler but more significantly, much less humid. The transition comes with a couple waves of storms that could be strong/severe starting late morning and then again late in the afternoon.

The severity of the first wave will have an impact on how much the atmosphere can recover for the second wave...stronger morning storms will pull some of the energy out of the system leaving the second perhaps not as strong. However, if the late morning storms aren't as strong, that leaves the atmosphere primed for the second wave later in the afternoon.

In this setup, all modes of severe weather are on the table with damaging wind gusts being the primary severe threat. There is a supercell storm potential as well with hail and a low end tornado risk.

So the bottom line, Stay Weather Aware Tuesday. Have an information source handy and know where your safe places are (just in case) as you're out and about tomorrow.

