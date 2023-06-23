A Weekend Bookended by Active Weather

It's not going to be an ideal summer weekend but it will still be a huge improvement on what we just went through much of this week. Expect lingering low clouds and a few showers and isolated t-showers Friday as that pesky wave of low pressure finally departs to the northeast. Highs will stay below normal, in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs surging into the 80s. Stray afternoon showers and storms will still be possible but very limited. The late weekend system I was hoping would hold off until Monday is speeding up. Watch for a few showers and storms Sunday morning and stay weather aware later in the day. We'll see a chance for a round of strong to severe storms along a cold front Sunday night, the highest threat at the moment is out west, along and west of I-65. Damaging wind, hail and isolated tornadoes will be possible.

