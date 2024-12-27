A Weekend Bookended by Rounds of Rain

The last weekend of 2024 will be unseasonably warm and unsettled with rounds of rain and well above normal highs. Expect widespread showers and isolated t-showers late Friday morning into the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A southerly wind will loft highs into the low to mid 60s Saturday, Lexington's record high is 67° set back in 2021. It'll also be a breezy and mostly cloudy day with a break between rounds of wet weather. A few showers are possible Saturday, but the next wave will develop Saturday night into Sunday with a break Monday and more rain Tuesday. Rainfall potential over the next five days will be in the 1" to 3"+ range.