A Weekend Bookended by Showers and Storms

A cold front drops south and cuts across the Commonwealth Friday, and the Bluegrass will end up gapped by a diminishing round of early morning showers and storms and another round that will develop later in the day. Expect mostly to partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and a few storms that will become more numerous across southeastern counties later in the day along and behind the front. There is a marginal to slight risk for severe storms (damaging wind) Friday clipping far southeastern Kentucky. The front will take a slight edge off of the heat and humidity, but it will still be warm and muggy. Saturday is the pick day of the weekend with sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. We'll wrap the weekend up with a better shot at more widespread showers and storms Sunday.