A Weekend Break from the Heat

Enjoy the break from the heat, it will be back soon. But for now, a spectacular weekend is underway! Expect sunshine and much lower humidity with below normal highs in the upper 70s Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will stay cool, in the low to mid 50s. The brief reprieve ends Monday as the surface wind becomes southerly and that mammoth upper high builds back in, cranking up another heat wave for most of the week. Highs will soar to near record levels again, in the mid to upper 90s possibly hitting the triple digits for the first time this year and the first time since 2019 in Lexington.