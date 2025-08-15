Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

A Weekend Heat Wave

And It Lasts Into Next Week Too
815fcst.jpeg
Max Track
815fcst.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

The weekend is looking about as summery as you could hope. It's going to be hot, with highs in the low and mid 90s. It's also going to be humid with the heat index pushing 100+ at times. Both days will have partly to mostly sunny skies and there will be just the slightest of storm chances popping up to cool things off.

815 high.jpeg

The heat wave will last through the weekend and into the middle of next week. The peak of the heat is looking to be Monday and Tuesday as we're solidly in the mid 90s with a shot at some upper 90s. The heat index should be going over 100 each afternoon, so it'll be a time to take it easy.

The pattern looks to ease by the latter half of next week.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18