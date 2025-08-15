A Weekend Heat Wave

The weekend is looking about as summery as you could hope. It's going to be hot, with highs in the low and mid 90s. It's also going to be humid with the heat index pushing 100+ at times. Both days will have partly to mostly sunny skies and there will be just the slightest of storm chances popping up to cool things off.

The heat wave will last through the weekend and into the middle of next week. The peak of the heat is looking to be Monday and Tuesday as we're solidly in the mid 90s with a shot at some upper 90s. The heat index should be going over 100 each afternoon, so it'll be a time to take it easy.

The pattern looks to ease by the latter half of next week.