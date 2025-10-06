Our string of summer-like days will come to a close as scattered showers and storms are expected to pass through the Commonwealth on Tuesday. Our rain chances will increase through the evening hours before we see widespread rain on Tuesday morning. A cold front will pass, bringing our temperatures down to below seasonal highs by Wednesday. By the start of week two of Keeneland's fall meet, our temperatures will be in the mid-70s.
A wet and cooler Tuesday
Scattered showers and storms throughout the day on Tuesday
