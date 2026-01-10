A wet and mild Saturday

Happy Saturday! Hopefully, we enjoyed our spring-like days because winter is returning as we head into Sunday. Today will be a mild, wet day as showers sweep through the Commonwealth. Some of us might even hear a rumble of thunder as we enter the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid-50s before falling back to the upper 20s by the time we are waking up on Sunday. Sunday will be much colder, with temperatures only reaching the mid-30s and a chance of a few snow showers. As we enter the workweek, temperatures will slowly rise into the 50s by Tuesday, then tumble back into the 30s by Friday.