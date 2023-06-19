A slow moving low will bring rounds of showers, storms (and hopefully a little drought relief) our way for the next couple of days. Expect widespread showers and t-showers Monday, a wet and unsettled Juneteenth. Severe storms aren't expected but watch for locally heavy rain. The low will sag south Tuesday with mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms wrapping around it to the north. Due to this, storm motion will be a bit abnormal, more east to west. Rainfall amounts will vary but some will see 1" to 2"+ through midweek. Expect below normal highs in the 70s thanks to the rain and extensive cloud cover that will go with it. Additional showers and storms are likely later this week.

