A Wet and Unsettled Start to the Weekend

We're starting the weekend with a widespread round of morning rain giving way to scattered precipitation later in the day. Watch for strong storms down south and locally heavy rain across most of the area. With extensive cloud cover, rain and a north wind, highs will stay well below normal, in the mid to upper 60s Friday. A cold front drops south Saturday keeping a chance for a few showers and isolated t-showers in the forecast, most will end up partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 70s. High pressure takes over early next week bringing sunshine and a more summery feel to the beginning of June as highs soar into the 80s.