A Wet and Wintry Mess Inbound Tuesday

We're in for an active week with multiple rounds of wintry and wet weather inbound. After a partly to mostly sunny Monday with highs in the low to mid 40s, rain and snow will develop overnight and continue Tuesday. Lows will drop to the upper 20s overnight and hover in the low to mid 30s Tuesday. We'll see a narrow band of heavy, wet snow set up along and north of I-64 with 3"-6" possible and lower totals north and south. Watch for 1"-2" of rain south. A winter storm warning is in effect for Bluegrass and eastern counties with a flood watch south. Travel will be impacted starting Tuesday morning, this will wrap up with rain, snow and even some light freezing rain Tuesday night which could extend slick and hazardous road conditions into Wednesday morning.