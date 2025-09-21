A wet end of the weekend

Happy Sunday! Make sure you have those umbrellas handy this afternoon because it could become a wet one as scattered showers and storms will pass through the Commonwealth. Sunday's highs will reach the upper 80s with afternoon showers and storms. Our best time to see these storms will be between 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM. Some of these storms could be on the stronger side and could bring heavy rainfall, damaging wind gusts, and plenty of lightning. Overnight, our storm chances will decrease as our temperatures fall to the mid-60s. The rest of the work week will be very similar. Highs will continue dropping, and we will have rain chances every day of the week.