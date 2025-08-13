A wet first day of school

Happy first day of school! It will still feel like summer as our hot and humid pattern continues with no end in sight. This afternoon will be a wet one as scattered showers and storms will pass through the Commonwealth. Severe chance is low, but we cannot rule out lightning or some heavy downpours with these storms. Our best chance will be in the mid-afternoon hours, so make sure to pack that umbrella for the commute home and the bus stop. Overnight, our temperatures will fall to the 70s before we see more showers and storms on Thursday afternoon. By the weekend, the 90s will return.