A Wet Start to the Weekend

We're in for an active start to the weekend with a front stalled across the Commonwealth. Friday will be breezy, mild and wet with another round of widespread showers, isolated t-showers and bursts of moderate to heavy rain. Expect highs in the 50s Friday, spiking in the 60s early Saturday but then falling to the 50s and 40s late in the day as a cold front sparks scattered showers and ushers in colder air. Sunday looks dry, quiet and chilly with highs around 40°. High pressure tracking in from out west will keep that chilly and tranquil weather rolling early next week.