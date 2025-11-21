A Wet Start to the Weekend, More Rain Friday

Here comes the rain... again. Expect widespread showers and isolated t-showers throughout the day Friday with gusty wind and locally heavy rain possible. Highs will stay in the upper 50s to low 60s. Showers continue overnight and finally wind down Saturday morning. We're looking at around a 0.5" to 1" rainfall range. Saturday afternoon will see some sunshine breaking through the clouds with flat out sunshine to wrap up the weekend Sunday. Highs will stay in the upper 50s both days.