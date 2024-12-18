A Wet Wednesday

We're in for a soggy Wednesday with showers and t-showers firing as low pressure slowly spins east. Severe storms aren't expected but we will need to watch for locally heavy rain that could lead to minor flooding. A flood watch is in effect for a few southwestern counties until early Wednesday afternoon. Rain will gradually wind down later in the day but clouds will linger overnight. Sunshine returns Thursday but it will be much cooler. Highs will fall from the 50s Wednesday to the low to mid 40s Thursday. Low pressure over the Great Lakes will throw scattered rain and snow showers our way Friday with highs in the upper 30s.