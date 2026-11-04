A Wet Wednesday Inbound

Our most substantial round of rain in weeks will soak the Commonwealth Wednesday with widespread rain and occasional rumbles of thunder. Rainfall totals will range from under 1" east to 1" to 2"+ west. With as dry as it's been, we should handle this without flash flood concerns, but isolated, localized flooding is possible where multiple bursts of heavier rain occur. With extensive cloud cover and a cold front tracking east we'll back away from Tuesday's record high in the upper 70s and fall to around 70° Wednesday then continue to dry out and cool down the rest of the week.