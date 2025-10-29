A Wet Wednesday, Showers Linger Thursday

We're in for a wet Wednesday as low pressure slowly passes to our south and widespread rain (heavy at times) persists much of the day into Wednesday night. Wraparound scattered showers will hang on Thursday morning and finally wind down later in the day. This will be a good soaking with amounts ranging from 0.5" to 1.5". It will be also cloudy and unseasonably cool with highs in the low to mid 50s. The good news, a dry Halloween is on the way with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s Friday.