A Wild Spring Ride Ahead

We're in for a wild spring ride this week! After a few morning showers clear out southeast Monday we'll end up partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Above average warmth peaks Tuesday as highs soar to the upper 60s and low 70s, enjoy it while you can. A midweek cold front will throw a round of showers our way Wednesday and it will be just cold enough to potentially mix in a few flakes. The bigger story, a spring cold snap follows. Dogwood winter and yet another round of frost/freeze potential descends later this week with lows in the low to mid 30s Thursday and Friday morning.