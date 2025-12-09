A windy and wet midweek forecast

We will warm up back to seasonal highs by Wednesday before a cold front passes, bringing showers and gusty winds to the Commonwealth. This evening, we will cool off to the mid-30s before strong southern winds warm us back to the upper 40s by Wednesday afternoon. A potent cold front will pass, bringing scattered showers to the region. It will stay mostly rain as our temperatures will stay in the 40s. By evening, we will cool off to the 20s, with a chance of a few snowflakes by Thursday morning. By the end of the workweek, another system will pass through with a chance for a wintry mix into the weekend. Temperatures will rapidly descend to the 20s and teens by Sunday.