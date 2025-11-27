A Windy, Dry and Cold Thanksgiving

Happy Thanksgiving! We're in for a wind and cold Thursday with partly to mostly sunny skies and well below normal highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. After a mostly clear and frigid night with lows in the low 20s we'll end up sunny and cold Friday, highs will struggle to hit the upper 30s. An approaching frontal system will fire active weather back up this weekend. Expect increasing cloud cover Saturday with a few rain/snow showers possible at the onset of the precipitation, but with a warm front lifting north we're mainly in for cold rain late Saturday, overnight and into Sunday with highs back in the 40s. If you're heading north to Indiana or Ohio watch for light snow and slick roads late in the weekend.