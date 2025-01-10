A Winter Storm Starts the Weekend

Our second significant winter storm of the week fires up Friday with all snow likely this round and a winter storm warning in effect. Stay weather aware! Expect a cloudy and cold morning with late morning snow showers developing out west with widespread snow likely in the afternoon and continuing into Friday evening. Bands of moderate to heavy snow are possible, especially across southern counties. Overall snowfall totals will range from 3" to 6" in the Bluegrass and 4" to 8" south. Road conditions will deteriorate toward the evening commute with hazardous travel likely. Snow winds down overnight with a few snow showers/flurries Saturday morning and mostly cloudy afternoon. Highs will stay in the 20s Friday and Saturday and edge closer to freezing by the end of the weekend.