Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

A Wintry Mix Inbound Monday Night

A Slick Tuesday Morning Commute in the Works
After highs in the 40s (50s southeast) Monday and a few showers early in the day, colder air will filter in behind a cold front.
slot0.jpg
slot2.jpg
slot3.jpg
slot1.jpg
Posted at 4:14 AM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 07:07:00-05

Heads up for wet and wintry weather heading our way. After highs in the 40s (50s southeast) Monday and a few showers early in the day, colder air will filter in behind a cold front and lows will drop to the 20s overnight. Moisture and slightly warmer air aloft will overrun that colder air at the surface with light snow possible north and a light, icy mix for the rest of us. A winter weather advisory is in effect Monday night into Tuesday morning. Light snow, sleet & freezing rain could lead to slick, hazardous roads overnight and into your Tuesday morning commute. We'll dry out Tuesday afternoon with highs in the 30s.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community