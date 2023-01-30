A Wintry Mix Inbound Monday Night

Heads up for wet and wintry weather heading our way. After highs in the 40s (50s southeast) Monday and a few showers early in the day, colder air will filter in behind a cold front and lows will drop to the 20s overnight. Moisture and slightly warmer air aloft will overrun that colder air at the surface with light snow possible north and a light, icy mix for the rest of us. A winter weather advisory is in effect Monday night into Tuesday morning. Light snow, sleet & freezing rain could lead to slick, hazardous roads overnight and into your Tuesday morning commute. We'll dry out Tuesday afternoon with highs in the 30s.