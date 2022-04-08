A Wintry Mix On Saturday

Our Anti-April weather continues tomorrow. We'll see rain/snow/sleet/graupel showers and it'll be unusually cold through most of the day. When you get under these wintry mix showers it will become windy as temperatures drop in the showers. We're trying to be a bit optimistic for the Bluegrass Stakes. It will be cold, but with a bit of luck, the stuff falling from the sky will finish by post time.

Most of those precipitation types are pretty well known, but you may not know about graupel. It's a snow pellet making it something like nature's Dippin' Dots. It's a bit softer than sleet or hail. Graupel, or any of that other stuff is something we really don't want to see in April.

As optimism continues, we'll get another nice warm up heading into next week. We'll keep a close eye on that warm up as by Wednesday and Thursday strong storm possibilities will be with us.