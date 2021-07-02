A Wonderful Independence Day Weekend Inbound

After starting off July with an absolute deluge we're calming down and drying out just in time for your Fourth of July weekend. A northerly flow between departing low pressure and an approaching Great Lakes high will keep the temperature and humidity suppressed for a few days. Expect below average highs in the upper 70s Friday and Saturday with plenty of sunshine and drier, more comfortable air. We're set for ideal fireworks viewing weather all weekend! Highs edge back in the 80s Sunday with sunshine hanging on.