About as Typical For August As You'll See

The summer weather doldrums continue for Friday and into your weekend. We'll end up with a similar storm coverage Friday that we saw today which was very hit and miss with a lot more miss than hit. We call it the 'silent 20' for the rain chance. Basically, there's probably going to be a storm on the radar, but most won't see it. However, if you get under the one, it can rain really hard.

The heat kicks up a notch this as we head into Friday and the weekend. It's not going to be anything extreme, but we'll see daytime highs upper 80s to around 90 Friday and in the 90 degree range into the weekend.

This pattern will be holding well into next week with our best widespread rain chances coming mid week before more heat kicks back in for us.