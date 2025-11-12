Above-average temperatures to end the workweek

Sunshine and warmth are returning to the Commonwealth as we finish the workweek. Rain chances will become isolated as the weekend approaches. This evening will be another mostly clear night with another chance to see the Northern Lights. Make sure to go to a dark area and look north along the horizon. If you want to take pictures, change your settings to "night mode" on your camera. The rest of the workweek will be warmer with highs in the mid-60s. Kentucky Gameday will also be warm, with a chance of showers or thunderstorms in the evening.