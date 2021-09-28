Above Average Warmth Continues

Beautiful and above average late September weather keeps on chugging Tuesday. We'll see a cool front slowly sag south but with little moisture to work with, the most we'll see out of it is partly sunny skies and isolated showers. Expect highs in the low to mid 80s, well above our average high in the mid 70s. Mostly sunny, dry and warm days follow through midweek with highs in the low 80s Wednesday, around 80° Thursday and in the mid to upper 70s heading into the weekend. Watch for a rising late weekend shower and storm chance.