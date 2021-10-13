Watch
Above Average Warmth Peaks Soon

Feeling Like Fall this Weekend
Posted at 4:08 AM, Oct 13, 2021
If you're enjoying our run of "late summer" days in October they are drawing to a close. You have two more balmy afternoons before significant change tracks our way this weekend.

Expect highs in the upper 70s to low 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Beyond a few afternoon showers and isolated t-showers as a warm front lifts north midweek we're quiet, partly sunny and above average.

A cold front will sweep in to start the weekend bringing widespread showers and isolated t-showers Friday. The bigger impact, a temperature drop that will provide our first taste of fall. Highs will tumble into the 60s with chilly lows in the 40s over the weekend into early next week.

