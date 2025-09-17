Above Normal Heat Hangs on Midweek

High pressure continues to dominate midweek and we'll stay stuck in a dry and unseasonably warm rut. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s the rest of the work week with a shot at 90° into the weekend. A few showers and storms are possible early next week but won't amount to much. It's looking like fall will start with highs still well into the 80s.
Posted
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.