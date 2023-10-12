Above Normal Heat Peaks Thursday, Friday

Unseasonable October heat peaks with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s Thursday and Friday before significant change kicks in. Lexington's record high Friday is 86°. This weekend will start off warm but wrap up chilly and raw. Showers and isolated t-showers will develop Friday evening and overnight as a warm front slowly lifts northeast. A cold front follows Saturday keeping scattered showers going, cloud cover more extensive and temperatures cooling down. Highs will fall into the 60s Saturday and bottom out in the upper 50s with lingering showers Sunday.

