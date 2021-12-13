Sunny, Dry and Above Normal Monday

Christmas is coming (at the end of next week) but it's not going to feel much like mid-December, or winter for that matter, any time soon. High pressure anchored to our southeast will keep it mostly to partly sunny and dry through midweek with well above average highs in the mid to upper 50s Monday and Tuesday and peaking in the 60s Wednesday. Enjoy it while you can... multiple rounds of showers (rain) and occasional t-showers will fire on and off Thursday, Friday and into the weekend.