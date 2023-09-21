Above Normal Warmth Continues

Thursday stays warm with above normal highs in the low to mid 80s. A fizzling ripple of low pressure out west will throw a little more cloud cover our way, expect mostly to partly sunny skies. Isolated showers will make it as far east as I-65 but won't be an issue here. Sunshine dominates Friday and as we start fall Saturday, summery warmth hangs on with highs remaining in the 80s this weekend. Our next chance for rain is still looking most likely toward the middle of next week.