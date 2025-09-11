Our unseasonably warm run of days picks up steam heading into the end of the week. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s Thursday. There is a slim chance isolated showers and storms will fire, mainly out west toward I-65 in the afternoon. The weekend continues to trend sunny, dry and warmer with highs eventually topping out in the upper 80s, near 90° by Sunday.
Above Normal Warmth Continues to Build
Isolated Showers and Storms Possible Thursday
