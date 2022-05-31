Above Normal Warmth Continues Tuesday

We're still running very warm for the last day of meteorological spring. Tuesday will end up mostly sunny with above normal highs in the upper 80s around 90°. A cold front slowly settling southeast will spark a few late day showers and storms Wednesday with a better chance overnight into Thursday. While the overall severe storm threat is low, we'll need to watch for a few strong/severe storms with damaging wind along the Ohio River (N/NW) Wednesday night and again Thursday but farther southeast. High pressure takes over late in the week and we'll clear out and cool back down into the 70s.