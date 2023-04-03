Above Normal Warmth for a Few Days

We're warming it up, soaring well above normal the next couple of days with another chance for active weather firing up midweek. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies Monday with highs edging into the low to mid 70s and isolated showers possible, mainly north. A gusty southerly flow will drive highs closer to 80° Tuesday with another significant severe weather threat across the Midwest and Mississippi River Valley that cuts off near western Kentucky. We'll see a chance for more widespread showers and storms Wednesday into Wednesday night. A few could be strong to severe with damaging wind and heavy rain.

