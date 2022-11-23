Above Normal Warmth into Thanksgiving

We're a day away from Thanksgiving and we're still on a warming trend. Expect continued sunshine Wednesday with above normal highs on either side of 60°. Thursday is where we peak, highs will max out in the low to mid 60s with mostly to partly sunny skies. It will stay dry for Thanksgiving but showers will fire as early as Thursday night into Friday with another round on the way Saturday. Rounds of rain could cause some travel problems but will also ding the ongoing drought with an inch or two possible over multiple days. Highs will stay in the 50s this weekend.