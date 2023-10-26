Above Normal Warmth Persists Thursday

We're staying unseasonably warm as we wrap up the week, but we'll also see increasing cloud cover and a rising chance for occasional showers and isolated t-showers. Expect a mostly cloudy Thursday with well above normal highs in the mid to upper 70s. Highs will stay at that level through Sunday with a daily chance for a few showers and isolated t-showers as a cold front briefly stalls close to the Ohio River. Widespread showers are likely Monday as low pressure spins up along the front and blows through. Significantly colder air follows with highs in the 40s and our first freeze of the season possible Tuesday-Wednesday.

