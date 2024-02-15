Above Normal Warmth Spikes Thursday

A cold front tracks southeast later in the day Thursday, ramping up cloud cover and spiking highs well above normal, in the upper 50s to low 60s. Watch for isolated afternoon/evening showers or sprinkles. It will mainly serve to drop highs back to the 40s Friday and set us up for a quick hit of wet to wintry weather Friday night. Low pressure will track east and push a round of rain showers our way Friday evening eventually transitioning to mixed precipitation (brief, light freezing rain) and snow. Watch for minor to light snow accumulation, the best chance will stay north across Indiana and Ohio. With lows in the 20s roads may become slick and hazardous Saturday morning. This will be a quick cold shot, highs will climb from the 30s Saturday to the 40s Sunday and back into the 50s early next week.

