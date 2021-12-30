Active into the New Year

Dense morning fog that made for a slow morning commute will slowly give way to breaking clouds and a day off from rain Thursday. Expect highs around 60° with mostly to partly cloudy skies. A slow moving front will ramp up the threat of active weather as we transition into the new year. Showers, strong storms and torrential rain will fire Friday night into early Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts will top out in the 1" to 3"+ range with localized flooding possible. Damaging wind gusts will also be possible, primarily across far southern counties. A cold front will finally sweep east throwing one more round of showers and isolated t-showers our way Saturday evening. Behind it... MUCH colder air. Highs crash from the low 60s Saturday to around 40° Sunday with a few rain and snow showers lingering Sunday morning.