Active Memorial Day Weekend Weather

We're starting your Memorial Day weekend active, taking a significant mid-weekend cool shot and then wrapping it up with a nice recovery! Expect highs in the 70s Friday with gusty showers and a few strong/severe (wind) storms firing along a cold front, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Much cooler air wraps around the departing low and with lingering low clouds, Saturday will end up VERY cool. Highs will struggle to reach the mid to upper 50s, possibly challenging record minimum low highs. Sunday looks better, partly sunny and in the 60s. Monday's even better, mostly sunny and in the upper 70s.