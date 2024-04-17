Watch Now
Active Midweek Weather

Rounds of Showers and Storms Wednesday, Thursday
Posted at 3:41 AM, Apr 17, 2024
Wednesday morning showers and t-showers will fade out later in the day as drier air works into the Commonwealth. Expect a mostly to partly cloudy and gusty afternoon with isolated showers and a few strong storms still possible, mainly across northern counties. Highs will range from the upper 70s to low 80s. Thursday looks good, mostly sunny with highs around 80° but watch for a round of showers and strong storms developing late in the day out west and racing across the area Thursday evening with heavy rain and isolated damaging wind gusts. High pressure builds in and we'll dry out and cool down this weekend, highs falling from the low 70s Friday to the 60s Saturday and bottoming out in the 50s Sunday and Monday. A couple of frosty mornings with lows in the 30s are in the works early next week.

