Active, Soggy and Stormy Weather Midweek

The next two days are the price we pay for the last two days. Expect active weather, rounds of showers and storms developing Wednesday and Thursday. A few showers may fire Wednesday morning but the better chance will build in from out west later in the day. This continues on and off overnight into Thursday until a cold front sweeps east and clears it out just in time to start your Derby weekend. Watch for the heaviest rain (due to multiple waves) clipping northern Kentucky and running southwest along the Ohio River. A flash flood watch is in effect from Frankfort, west/southwest. The overall severe storm threat is low but a few storms with damaging wind and torrential rain will be possible. Showers linger Friday morning as a second, weaker cold front drops through but we should dry out later in the day. Highs will take a cooler hit, from the mid 70s midweek to mid 60s Friday.