Active Veterans Day Weather

Our run of spectacular and unseasonably warm weather comes to an active end Veterans Day as a potent cold front sweeps east. Expect a round of gusty showers and isolated t-showers along that boundary starting late Thursday morning out west and mainly impacting the area through the afternoon. Watch for a sustained S/SW wind around 10 to 20 mph with 25 to 35 mph gusts possible. We'll also see a quick hit of moderate to heavy rain, most will pick up 0.25" to 0.5" with isolated higher totals close to 1". After that, another big chill settles in for the weekend. Highs will drop from the 50s Friday to the 40s Saturday and Sunday with lows on either side of freezing. We could see a few snow showers mixed in with rain showers Sunday into Sunday night!