Active Weather Briefly Backs off Thursday

Enjoy a brief break from active weather Thursday with mostly to partly cloudy skies and cooler highs in the mid to upper 70s. Low pressure passes well to our south early in the weekend and we'll see showers developing through the day with isolated t-showers possible. The rain fades overnight and we'll dry out with sunshine slowly returning Saturday and below normal highs in the 70s both days. Sunday's looking like the pick day of the weekend, sunny with highs edging back into the low to mid 80s. A summery pattern sets up next week, we could see our hottest run of days of the year so far with highs breaking into the 90s.