We're stuck in an active rut with a semi-stalled front and rounds of showers and storms continuing Thursday. Watch for heavy rain and the chance for a few strong to severe storms (damaging wind) later in the day. A flash flood watch remains in effect from Frankfort west to Louisville. Coverage will shift from the northwest to southeast as the front slowly sags south and exits overnight. A brief ridge of high pressure build in just in time for Derby weekend and the forecast is trending slightly cooler but mostly sunny and dry.
Active weather continues Thursday
Strong to Severe Storms and Heavy Rain
Posted at 3:52 AM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 08:17:23-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.