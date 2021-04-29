Active weather continues Thursday

We're stuck in an active rut with a semi-stalled front and rounds of showers and storms continuing Thursday. Watch for heavy rain and the chance for a few strong to severe storms (damaging wind) later in the day. A flash flood watch remains in effect from Frankfort west to Louisville. Coverage will shift from the northwest to southeast as the front slowly sags south and exits overnight. A brief ridge of high pressure build in just in time for Derby weekend and the forecast is trending slightly cooler but mostly sunny and dry.